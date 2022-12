3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We are officially headed into the second year of the bear market. Businesses around the world are feeling the pinch as consumers and trade partners tighten their budgets heading into 2023. A recession is possible, and inflation is still a persistent worry among many.Eventually this bear market will end, and the best businesses that managed the economic downturn will shoot higher. Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts.Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine. Sluggish economic activity is blunting marketing budgets. Additionally, Apple's privacy changes -- users can now opt out of app activity tracking, which advertisers use to target the right audience for their promotions -- are also hurting the digital ad space. While many software companies that help with the flow of ads have experienced a sharp decline in revenue, The Trade Desk is humming along nicely. Continue reading