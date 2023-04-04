3 Indispensable Recession-Proof Stocks You'll Be Glad You Own

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Concern about the U.S. economy has many investors wondering: Is a recession is on the horizon? According to a National Association of Business Economics survey, 28 of 48 economists predict the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. News of widespread layoffs and cost-cutting measures at several major companies has added fuel to the fire, and a slowing economy could be on the horizon.While no one can predict when a recession might happen, you can add certain stocks that could be more durable than others. Three companies that can show resilience in a harsh economic climate are Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Progressive (NYSE: PGR), and Costco (NASDAQ: COST).When it comes to well-run businesses, Berkshire Hathaway sits at the top of the list. While many investors are aware of Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett's investing prowess, there is part of Berkshire that has had an outsized impact: its insurance businesses.