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02.05.2026 15:15:00

3 Industrial Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying No Matter What the Market Does

Industrial stocks largely sell products to other companies. Demand for those products is usually highly dependent on economic activity, making industrial stocks like Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) highly cyclical businesses. And yet all three are Dividend Kings, with 50+ years of annual dividend increases behind each.Wall Street is currently dealing with conflicting economic signals. Consumers are tightening their budgets. Oil prices are high thanks to the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. There are legitimate concerns that a recession is possible. On the other hand, U.S. economic growth has yet to turn negative. If you are considering buying an industrial stock, but are worried that a recession is on the way, you might want to do a deep dive on these three Dividend King industrials. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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