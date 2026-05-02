Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
02.05.2026 15:15:00
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying No Matter What the Market Does
Industrial stocks largely sell products to other companies. Demand for those products is usually highly dependent on economic activity, making industrial stocks like Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) highly cyclical businesses. And yet all three are Dividend Kings, with 50+ years of annual dividend increases behind each.Wall Street is currently dealing with conflicting economic signals. Consumers are tightening their budgets. Oil prices are high thanks to the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. There are legitimate concerns that a recession is possible. On the other hand, U.S. economic growth has yet to turn negative. If you are considering buying an industrial stock, but are worried that a recession is on the way, you might want to do a deep dive on these three Dividend King industrials. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,33
|0,00%