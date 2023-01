3 Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets like the one the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 have been in since March and June of 2022, respectively, make for a harsh investing environment. But for those who invest with a long-term mindset and don't mind some short-term volatility, bear markets can present some excellent buying opportunities.What investors need to look for are companies that provide crucial infrastructure for society and their steady businesses can make them an excellent source of returns -- in other words, industry leaders. Granted, many of these types of stocks can be cyclical and their performance is often tied to the broader economy. So, they may struggle a bit during economic slowdowns, but they also tend to bounce back quickly once the economy starts to right itself.Continue reading