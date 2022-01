3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many of us are going about our lives with little regard for inflation. It can wreak havoc on us financially, though. Steep inflation can make a car that costs $25,000 this year cost, say, $27,000 next year, and $29,000 or more the year after that. Inflation has averaged around 3% annually over many years, and over 25 years, that's enough to cut the purchasing power of your retirement dollars in half. Inflation isn't a theoretical risk, either -- inflation in America, by one measure, recently hit 7%, the highest rate in 39 years.Keep inflation in mind as you invest. Certain kinds of stocks can help you fight it effectively. Here are three examples.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading