3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Anyone who has refueled a car, made a trip to the grocery store, or tackled a home-improvement project in the past year doesn't need to be told that inflation is running red hot. Consumers understand the problem experientially.Inflation is also a problem for some businesses. Their expenses go up faster than revenue, leaving them with dwindling profits. But fortunately, there are companies that can resist inflation, and online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), payments network Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and travel-booking platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are three such companies, in my opinion. And all three stocks are trading at attractive valuations right now .Don't scoff at an eBay investment: The company is still relevant after decades of being in business. It might not dominate every e-commerce category, but it's still a go-to platform for niche categories like automotive parts. And it's one of the only places for a large selection of hard-to-find pre-owned items like trading cards.Continue reading