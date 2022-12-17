|
3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now
Inflation, as measured by the popular Consumer Price Index, rose 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in the month of November. While this figure came in below what many economists were forecasting, it is still at historically elevated levels. And this has investors thinking long and hard about how to position their portfolios for success. Here are three inflation-resistant stocks that should be on your radar right now. First on this list is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain continues to deal with rising costs for key inputs like beef, avocados, and packaging products. But the management team has been successful at raising menu prices to combat inflationary pressures. Over the past 19 or so months, Chipotle has hiked prices that customers pay four separate times. Continue reading
