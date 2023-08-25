|
25.08.2023 15:45:00
3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now
Inflation will always be a factor as long as there are prices. Rising prices erode purchasing power for consumers, whose spending is the ultimate driver of our economy. Combined with the government's antidote -- raising interest rates -- this is a double whammy for many publicly traded companies.But not all. Among the thousands of individual stocks that an investor can choose from are numerous blue chips that possess characteristics that can help thwart inflation's bite. These include pricing power, a strong position in an industry that isn't overly sensitive to economic gyrations, and a company's specific financial strengths.Three to consider here are Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Dollar General (NYSE: DG). They have the inflation-resistant traits mentioned above, plus long records of solid investor returns characteristic of good dividend stocks. And they're selling at attractive prices right now.
