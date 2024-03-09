|
09.03.2024 11:05:00
3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March
A combination of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the U.S. and the global need to maintain and upgrade infrastructure in developed countries while investing in new projects to support growth in emerging countries means there will be ongoing spending on infrastructure. That's great news for companies with exposure to it, and I think investors should look closely at Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) to play this theme. Here's why.Trimble provides positioning and workflow technology that helps construction and geospatial companies with their daily operations. Its origins lie in precise positioning hardware. But its future lies in increasingly augmenting that hardware with software and services -- including advanced analytics -- to enable customers to make more-informed decisions and produce better outcomes.With Trimble, for example, infrastructure projects can be precisely managed with a significant reduction in waste and the kind of cost overruns the industry is famous for. It's a key player in digitally transforming how infrastructure is built and maintained.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich nach unten. An den größten Märkten in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.