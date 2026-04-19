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19.04.2026 11:30:00

3 International ETFs Worth Considering as the Iran War Ceasefire Leaves Global Valuations in Flux

If the Iran war is truly "over," that would be good news for humanity. It would also be good news for stock markets. Investors in U.S. stocks reacted with enthusiasm to last week's ceasefire in the Middle East -- the S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index both reached new all-time highs on Friday.What about international stocks? For most of the past year before the Iran war started on Feb. 28, the rest of the world's stocks (as represented by the FTSE Global All Cap ex-US Index) had largely been outperforming America's S&P 500. Investors have been looking for opportunities beyond the U.S. market. But the Iran war threatened to derail that global growth.During the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, countries like Japan, which are heavily reliant on Middle East oil and gas, saw their stock markets plummet. Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 13% between Feb. 27 and March 31. But since that low point on March 31, the Nikkei 225 has gained more than 14%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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