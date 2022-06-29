|
29.06.2022 13:25:00
3 Internet Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
2022 has not been kind to the cryptocurrency market. Major tokens like Bitcoin have dropped in value by more than 50% year-to-date, with many smaller ones down even more. Compare that to the U.S. stock market, as represented by the S&P 500, which is down about 20% so far this year.Falling cryptocurrency prices might make you think it is time to "buy the dip" on some tokens if you have some spare cash available, but crypto is far more difficult to develop an accurate estimation of value because it doesn't follow any traditional fundamentals, like judging value based on free cash flow. For long-term value investors, this makes cryptocurrencies inherently uninvestable because they do not generate any underlying cash flow. If you care about such things, you are likely better served by keeping your portfolio invested in stocks.Here are three internet stocks with more potential than any cryptocurrency.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
