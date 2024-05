3 Investing Lessons from Billionaire Bill Ackman's Ownership of Chipotle Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has long been a primary holding of Pershing Square Capital Management, the fund managed by billionaire Bill Ackman. His fund first bought the stock during the second half of 2016, and it has earned considerable returns since that time.In total, Pershing Square has purchased 2.9 million shares worth approximately $1.1 billion. However, close to 2.2 million shares were sold in subsequent quarters, bringing in estimated gross proceeds of $1.9 billion. This leaves the fund with around 744,000 Chipotle shares worth more than $2.3 billion.In addition to those massive returns, such successes can yield valuable investment lessons. Here are three that may help investors follow Ackman's lead and earn comparable returns with their own investments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel