NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.02.2026 19:00:00
3 Investing Moves I'm Making Right Now to Prepare for a Recession
If you're concerned about economic volatility, you're in good company. In fact, 72% of Americans rate current economic conditions as "fair" or "poor," according to a February 2026 survey from the Pew Research Center, while nearly 40% expect the economy to worsen over the next year.While the future of the economy may be largely out of your hands, the right strategy can make it easier to weather the storm -- and there are three moves I'm making right now to protect my finances.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!