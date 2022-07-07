|
07.07.2022 13:20:00
3 Investment Bank Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore
There's no doubt that the first half of this year is one that investors would like to forget. The stock market is off to its worst start in over 50 years, with the S&P 500 index falling 21% through June. Bear markets can be mentally taxing for investors, but history suggests that they present great buying opportunities for those investors who are patient. Since 1950, the average correction in the market lasts about six months.Investment banks have been hit especially hard, seeing deals come to a screeching halt. While short-term pain could continue, demand for deals remains strong. Current fears have many of these companies trading at a valuation so cheap they are hard to ignore. Here are three stocks to consider.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!