27.07.2022 20:18:33
3 Key Questions That Pfizer Will Answer This Week
When Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reports its second-quarter earnings on July 28, there's a good chance it'll be setting the tone for its stock performance for the rest of the year. Amid a highly unpredictable macroeconomic and epidemiological backdrop, investors will be on the lookout for any signs of weakness -- or of unexpected strength.Especially if you're considering making an investment or selling your shares, it'll be helpful to know which issues to pay attention to in the earnings release. So let's run down the three most important questions the company will be addressing in detail.The first question on investors' minds is likely to be about sales of Pfizer's antiviral pill for coronavirus infections, Paxlovid. Management's guidance for 2022 holds that the company will bring in $22 billion from the drug's global sales, spread across an estimated 120 million doses. So far, that schedule looks like it's on track based on the materials that the pharma has published and the comments made by its leaders. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
