Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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17.04.2026 16:20:00
3 Key Signals to Watch to Predict Bitcoin's Next Surge
A handful of the indicators that forecast Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) biggest moves track the raw volume of money sloshing through the global financial system. When capital is abundant and cheap, Bitcoin has historically been among the first assets to rally, but when liquidity dries up, it's often among the first to fall.With that in mind, let's take a look at three of the most important signals to watch to understand when the conditions are favorable for Bitcoin to run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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