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WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
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30.04.2026 18:51:00
3 Key Takeaways From SpaceX's Potential $60 Billion Deal With Cursor Leading Up to Its IPO
SpaceX has been making a lot of splashy moves leading up to its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected in June. It acquired one of Elon Musk's other companies, xAI, in February. And recently, it announced a deal that gives it the rights to buy AI company Cursor.As the momentum ramps up ahead of that IPO -- which, at a reported target valuation of $1.75 trillion, is expected to be the largest ever -- let's consider what the Cursor deal might mean for SpaceX.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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