16.06.2022 11:38:00
3 Large-Cap Stocks With Surprising Exposure to an Explosive Sector
The cannabis market will be worth nearly $200 billion by 2028, according to estimates from Fortune Business Insights. It's a promising growth opportunity for companies to expand their operations. However, since cannabis remains federally illegal in the U.S., large corporations are generally hesitant to invest in the sector -- but there are some exceptions.Three companies that have exposure to the industry are retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCT.F), Unilever (NYSE: UL), and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL). Although they aren't directly selling cannabis products, here's how they're tied to the industry.One retailer that's eager to sell pot in its stores is Alimentation Couche-Tard, the company behind the popular Circle K convenience stores. Even in Canada, where the company is based and where pot is legal federally, it can't just add marijuana to its store shelves. The next best thing is to own a pot shop.Continue reading
