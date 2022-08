3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There have been a lot of surprising companies paring back their payrolls this year. Market darlings that seemed to have clear runways for years of growth have announced layoffs. Rightsizing your workforce is never a good look. It does quite the number on corporate morale, too. However, it doesn't mean that you should "lay off" the stocks. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have all stunned the market by announcing plans to eliminate personnel. It doesn't mean that the stocks are toast. Shopify, Wayfair, and Netflix are leaders in their respective niches. Let's see why they could be potential buy candidates here. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading