3 Lesser-Known Social Security Rules You Should Be Aware Of

Social Security is a critical component of many Americans' retirement plans, providing a steady stream of income to supplement other sources like 401(k)s and personal savings.However, navigating the complexity that is Social Security can be daunting, and many people may be unaware of lesser-known provisions that could significantly affect their benefits.Here are three easy-to-overlook Social Security rules that could help you maximize your retirement income and avoid potential pitfalls. Understanding these rules can empower you to make informed decisions and ensure you're getting the most out of your hard-earned benefits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel