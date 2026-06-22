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22.06.2026 02:15:00
3 Lessons From the SpaceX IPO Every Investor Should Know Before Anthropic and OpenAI Hit the Market
The din surrounding the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) was deafening. In the weeks leading up to the IPO, it seemed like investors had nothing else to talk about, despite ongoing geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation, and belt-tightening consumers. Now that the IPO is over, Wall Street has quickly moved on to other topics. That's not shocking, but it is still worth considering these three takeaways from the SpaceX IPO.One of the most notable aspects of the SpaceX IPO is that the company is losing money. Sure, Starlink is profitable, but that business subsidizes the company's investments in space and AI. What investors really bought was the hope that the company would someday be profitable, assuming Elon Musk's vision plays out as planned. To be fair, Musk's vision is alluring, but turning it into reality is still a long way off. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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