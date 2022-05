3 Lessons From What Buffett Didn't Say at Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Saturday was the second day of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival -- an event of music and celebration that attracts people from all over the country. Yet there was a different and more reflective jazz festival taking place about a thousand miles northwest, at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.Miles Davis said that "it's not the notes you play, it's the notes you don't play." And that feeling rang true at Berkshire's meeting.Despite Berkshire being up 8% on the year compared to a 13% loss for the S&P 500 and an over 20% loss for the Nasdaq Composite, there was little to no showboating from Chairman Warren Buffett or Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Instead of bragging about the outperformance of value stocks over growth stocks, their attention was on protecting shareholder capital paired with a deep sense of responsibility to keep cash on the balance sheet and exhibit discipline during an uncertain time of high inflation and rising interest rates.Continue reading