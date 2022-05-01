Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.05.2022 21:00:00
3 Lessons From What Buffett Didn't Say at Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting
Saturday was the second day of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival -- an event of music and celebration that attracts people from all over the country. Yet there was a different and more reflective jazz festival taking place about a thousand miles northwest, at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.Miles Davis said that "it's not the notes you play, it's the notes you don't play." And that feeling rang true at Berkshire's meeting.Despite Berkshire being up 8% on the year compared to a 13% loss for the S&P 500 and an over 20% loss for the Nasdaq Composite, there was little to no showboating from Chairman Warren Buffett or Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Instead of bragging about the outperformance of value stocks over growth stocks, their attention was on protecting shareholder capital paired with a deep sense of responsibility to keep cash on the balance sheet and exhibit discipline during an uncertain time of high inflation and rising interest rates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.