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15.08.2026 19:00:00
3 Little-Known RMD Rules That Could Save You Money
Required minimum distributions (RMDs) can be relatively uneventful if you routinely withdraw more than you need to cover your living expenses. But if you're only taking these withdrawals to avoid the IRS's 25% penalty for not doing so, they can be a serious pain.You're forced to sell investments when you don't want to, and you'll face a higher tax bill as a result. Fortunately, if you understand how RMDs work, you can use the following three tricks to reduce your 2026 tax bill and hold on to more of your savings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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