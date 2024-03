3 Little-Known Ways You Can Get Social Security Before Age 62

You become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits when you turn 62, but millions of younger Americans get checks every day, and some of them aren't even 18 yet. Unfortunately, you can't start claiming under age 62 just because you want to.But if you meet one of the special circumstances that renders you eligible to begin at a younger age, it's definitely something to take advantage of. Here are three situations where you can start claiming Social Security well before retirement age.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel