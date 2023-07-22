|
22.07.2023 14:30:00
3 Low-Risk Ways to Profit From the AI Boom
There's no getting around it: Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of the public conversation in recent months. The latest innovations in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) helped OpenAI's ChatGPT -- a next-generation chatbot -- go viral late last year. Since then, every technology company worth its salt has been jumping on the AI bandwagon for fear of being left behind.Fueling this trend is the potential for dramatic productivity gains. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has put pen to paper and estimates that AI could increase the productivity of knowledge workers more than fourfold by 2030. Furthermore, the resulting AI software could generate up to $14 trillion in additional revenue over the same period. This leaves many investors with a conundrum. With all the companies piling into AI, it can be challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff. However, investors can benefit from the AI boom without taking on too much risk by focusing on companies with industry-leading positions, a history of solid results, and robust prospects. Let's look at three companies that fit the bill.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
