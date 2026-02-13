Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
13.02.2026 22:05:27
3 Macro Drivers Providing Big Catalysts for Bitcoin's 5% Surge Higher Today
There's no other cryptocurrency that's as sensitive to macroeconomic developments as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), one could argue. Especially in this day and age, I'd have to wholeheartedly agree with such sentiment. Now, Bitcoin's 5% move over the past 24 hours (as of 3:30 p.m. ET) is having a broader impact on investors than in the past. That's because as more spot ETFs and institutional investor vehicles allowing exposure to Bitcoin have come to market, we've seen a flood of capital pour into (and out of) the world's largest token during various volatile periods. I do think that most of Bitcoin's move today is tied to an increasingly bullish macro environment, at least for risk assets. Here are three of the most significant factors driving a solid move in this key digital asset today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
