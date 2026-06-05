Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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05.06.2026 12:38:00
3 Magnificent AI Stocks to Buy Before the Anthropic IPO
Following in the footsteps of SpaceX and Cerebras, Anthropic recently filed an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a key step on the road to an initial public offering (IPO). That move has added fuel to the already fervid excitement around some highly anticipated IPOs. Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, currently boasts a valuation of almost $1 trillion, based on the value at which it priced its latest equity sale. Yet the hype around this type of hot IPO may cause investors to overlook a simple truth: Retail investors can already secure meaningful exposure to Anthropic's growth. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each forged strategic partnerships with Anthropic while simultaneously committing billions of dollars in equity investments. Owning shares of these hyperscalers offers a diversified, multilayered bet on the same AI tailwinds fueling Anthropic -- but without the volatility of an IPO stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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