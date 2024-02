3 Magnificent Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for at Least a Decade

If you're an income-seeking investor who doesn't plan on retiring soon, I have some great news: The following three dividend stocks have a record of rapidly raising their payouts, and they're poised to keep going.Strong advantages against competitors allowed these companies to rapidly raise their dividends in recent years, and they're still in place. Here's why adding them to a diverse portfolio looks like a great way to set yourself up with a huge passive income stream once you're ready to retire.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel