3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks Down More Than 40% That Are Downright Cheap Right Now

Some companies pay out a percentage of their earnings to shareholders as a dividend, and restaurant company Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), home-goods retailer Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), and swimming pool supplies company Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) are three of those companies. The term "magnificent" from the headline could apply to these three dividend payers. But allow me to explain what makes them magnificent, in my opinion. Each company has paid an uninterrupted quarterly dividend for some time -- Domino's since 2013, Williams-Sonoma since 2006, and Pool Corp. since 2013. Moreover, each dividend stock has regularly increased its quarterly payments, leading to sensational dividend growth over the past decade, as the chart below shows.Continue reading