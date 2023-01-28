|
28.01.2023 14:42:00
3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you're a glass-half-full kind of person, last year's stock market sell-off presents a great opportunity, especially if you like to collect dividend income. Many stock prices are much lower, pushing dividend yields higher. Because of that, several spectacular dividend stocks look like great buying opportunities. Three top-notch dividend stocks that currently stand out to a few Fool.com contributors are Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), American Tower (NYSE: AMT), and Tanger Family Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). This trio offers attractive payouts that should keep growing. Because of that, these dividend stocks are magnificent options for income-seeking investors to buy right now. Matt DiLallo (Community Healthcare Trust): Community Healthcare Trust doesn't get the attention it deserves. While many real estate investment trusts (REITs) strive to increase their dividends at least once each year, the healthcare REIT has given its investors a raise every quarter since its initial public offering in 2015. That's a magnificent track record that few in the sector can match. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!