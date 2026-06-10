Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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10.06.2026 11:00:00
3 Magnificent Green ETFs to Buy in 2026
A green exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests specifically in assets tied to environmentally beneficial activities, such as clean-energy stocks or green bonds. The way it works is quite straightforward: The green ETF pools your money with other investors to purchase a basket of environmentally focused investments that are then traded on the exchange like stocks. These three ETFs offer different ways to marry equity investing with clean energy and sustainability. The first provides broad global exposure to clean energy. The next one concentrates on the solar industry, and the final ETF on the list keeps you near the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) while standing by stocks that focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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