3 Magnificent Growth ETFs That Could Triple Your Money With Next to No Effort

There's no safe and effective way to get rich in the stock market overnight, but with enough time, it's one of the best ways to generate wealth. The key, though, is to invest in the right places.Investing in growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to maximize your earnings while still reducing risk. This type of investment is designed to earn higher-than-average returns. Each ETF contains dozens or even hundreds of stocks with the potential for above-average growth, making it more likely to beat the market over time.ETFs, in general, can be a fantastic option for those looking for a low-maintenance investment. All of the stocks in the fund are already chosen for you, so you don't have to do as much research or upkeep as you would by investing in individual stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel