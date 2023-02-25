3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It can be difficult to find great companies selling at truly dirt cheap valuations at the bottom of a market sell-off. Sometimes the best-performing stocks never get truly "cheap" at the bottom. But a stock is not cheap based on how low it trades compared to earnings, sales, or other metrics. What makes it a real bargain is how low the stock price is today versus what the company might be worth in the future.There are several undervalued growth stocks that could deliver stellar returns off their current share prices. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe it's a great time to buy shares of RH (NYSE: RH), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), and Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE).Jennifer Saibil (RH): RH is a luxury furniture retailer, but it has also expanded into luxury experiences and sees itself as an " arbiter of taste and design." It has a goal of becoming one of the world's top luxury brands, which is pretty lofty; but it has a strategy to get there, and it's making all the right moves.