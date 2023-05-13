3 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks' price moves can be unpredictable in the short term. But building up a portfolio over the long term is relatively simple if you stick to investing in growing companies that are filling huge needs in the marketplace.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) have reported solid growth in recent years, and appear poised to grow much larger in the years to come. Let's see why three Motley Fool contributors see them as magnificent growth stocks you'll want to buy and hold for the long haul.John Ballard (Airbnb): Airbnb's business continues to report solid growth, but the stock is currently trading 21% below its initial public offering price. It has more than doubled its annual revenue since before the pandemic, and could double it again over the next five years. Continue reading