3 Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down Between 32% and 56% to Buy Right Now

The stock market has pulled back recently, but it hit a new all-time high this year. Strong economic growth, the prospect of interest rate cuts, and catalysts like artificial intelligence have driven most stocks skyward. However, not all companies have participated in the rally. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors because their shares currently sit 32% to 56% below their all-time highs from a few years ago. Because of that, these top dividend stocks offer much higher yields. Add in their compelling growth prospects and recovery potential, and they could deliver strong total returns from here. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Stanley Black & Decker): With a dividend yield of roughly 3.5% some investors might not view Stanley Black & Decker as a high-yield stock. But the S&P's yield is a miserly 1.3% and the average industrial stock, using the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as a proxy, is only yielding 0.9%. Oh, and Stanley Black & Decker's yield happens to be near the highest levels in the company's recent history. The last time the yield was as high as it is today was during the Great Recession!