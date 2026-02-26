NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
26.02.2026 13:00:00
3 Magnificent Recession-Proof ETFs to Stock Up On Right Now
Recession fears are on the rise, and many investors are beginning to lose confidence in the market.Weekly surveys from the American Association for Individual Investors show that investors are becoming less optimistic about the future. In mid-January 2026, around 50% of survey participants felt "bullish" about the market. That figure has steadily dropped since then, now with only 35% of investors feeling optimistic.This doesn't necessarily mean that a recession is around the corner, but it's still wise to prepare your portfolio accordingly just in case. While all investments are vulnerable to short-term volatility, these three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be more resistant to significant downturns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
