3 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Now

Each of the stocks dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" outperformed the gains achieved by the S&P 500 in 2023. Despite their share price increases, these stocks are not overpriced according to Wall Street analysts at JPMorgan.The analysts stated, "There is a concern over the very strong outperformance of Mag-7, but we note that the group is currently trading less stretched than a few years ago, given earnings delivery." Compared to the rest of the S&P 500, the analysts felt these seven stocks were undervalued.Among the seven, three firms are positioned to deliver revenue growth for years, and Wall Street analysts beyond JPMorgan believe this trio is undervalued as well. These companies are semiconductor chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), digital advertising giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).