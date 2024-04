3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screamings Buys in April

For well over a century, no asset class has come close to rivaling the annualized returns stocks have delivered for investors. With thousands of tradable securities, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Wall Street offers investors of all walks and risk tolerances a path to grow their wealth.But among these seemingly countless pathways to riches is one that's undeniably toward the top of the pack: buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks.Last year, Hartford Funds released a lengthy report ("The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future") that examined the multiple ways dividend stocks have outperformed non-payers over extended periods.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel