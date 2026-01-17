NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.01.2026 22:45:00
3 Magnificent Vanguard ETFs to Stock Up On Right Now if a Recession Is Coming in 2026
Stock prices continue to soar as we head into 2026, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs earlier this week. However, many investors are still on edge about what may be coming, with 80% of Americans at least somewhat concerned about a looming recession, according to a December 2025 survey from financial association MDRT.It's wise to continue investing, even if a market downturn is on the horizon. Stocks could still have further to climb, and by continuing to buy consistently, you can capitalize on those returns. That said, investing in strong, stable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can also help protect your portfolio if stocks tumble. And there are three powerful Vanguard funds that could be especially smart buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,30
|0,82%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.