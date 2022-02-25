|
25.02.2022 12:12:00
3 Marijuana Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The U.S. marijuana industry had a hard time on Wall Street last year, as there was no meaningful movement in Washington toward federal cannabis legalization. However, that doesn't change the fact that some cannabis companies are performing exceptionally well even within the limited legal state markets.More state-level legalization in 2022 would mean more opportunities for pot growers and other companies associated with the cannabis industry. While a wide range of pot stocks are trading at bargain valuations now, in my opinion, these three look too exciting to miss.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!