3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canadian pot stocks became investors' favorite at one point as the industry boomed after Canada legalized cannabis. However, those companies are now struggling to achieve profitability. Meanwhile, U.S. pot growers are operating in a limited legal market yet have sky-high revenues and some are even profitable. At this point, the U.S. pot stocks' performances are not reflecting how outstanding these companies are. But that shouldn't demotivate investors and make them abandon these high-growth companies. A little bit of patience with these could repeat history and make investors rich. I believe these three cannabis multi-state players (MSOs) are capable of doing that. All three have more than doubled over the past two years, compared with the S&P 500's gain of 90%. Continue reading