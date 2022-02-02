3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Predicting which marijuana companies will be the best investments 10 years from now is not easy. The market is growing, new companies go public, and there's an increase in mergers and acquisitions. Many marijuana companies' stock prices doubled between the U.S. presidential election in Nov. 2020 to shortly after the inauguration of the Biden administration in January, as investors anticipated progression toward legalization at the federal level. But after a year of stock price declines, Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F) make a strong case to be included in portfolios for years to come.Image Source: Getty ImagesCuraleaf has dispensaries in 17 states, as well as operations in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Portugal. Its third-quarter revenue grew by 74% on a year-over-year basis, topping all other multistate operators at $317 million. The company's growing its 15% market share in Florida, with plans to open 23 new stores there by the end of the year, in addition to opening new stores in Arizona, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In all, it has operations in six of the top eight markets -- by projected 2025 market share -- including Florida, and Arizona, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in a growing Millenial and Gen X population -- which accounts for 77% of marijuana sales in the country. It's also expanding its cultivation capacity in anticipation of a booming flower market in New York, a market projected to be worth $7 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 14.7%. Continue reading