24.08.2023 11:40:00
3 Massive New Markets Could Await Ozempic, And They Might Make Novo Nordisk Investors Richer
Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) molecule semaglutide is the active ingredient in its smash-hit therapies for weight loss and diabetes, which you've probably heard of under the trade names Wegovy and Ozempic. With its share prices up by 79% in the last 12 months alone thanks to sales of those semaglutide drugs, the company is being forced to actively limit its own marketing efforts in an attempt to buy time to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to meet the incredible demand. There's even a significant concern that counterfeit versions of these drugs are proliferating because of how unbelievably popular they are. Much to the delight of shareholders, it's very unlikely that diabetes and obesity will be the only opportunities to market semaglutide. In fact, there's reason to believe that three massive new markets could be within reach over the next decade or so. Let's investigate each of these potential new markets to see how credible they are and what it'd mean for investors if Novo Nordisk were to succeed in securing the necessary additional regulatory approvals for semaglutide to access them. Cardiovascular disease is perhaps the mother of all biopharma markets, with Precedence Research estimating its value to be above $162 billion in 2022. Per a clinical trial conducted by Novo Nordisk, a weekly shot of a small dose of semaglutide can cut the cardiovascular risks of overweight and obese people over the age of 45 by as much as 20% over five years. That means the business now has a clear pathway to requesting that regulators approve a new indication for the drug to slash the chances of patients experiencing both fatal and non-fatal heart attacks and strokes, which it plans to do before the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
