Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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10.06.2026 20:41:10
3 Massive Reasons to Love Robinhood Stock Today
Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) are rising as the company reports solid operating metrics that should driver revenue growth. But there's more reason to be bullish than just the metrics. An insider made a $35 million purchase of Robinhood stock, and insiders can be a good indicator of what's to come for a company. On top of that, Robinhood is moving into more investment banking markets through IPOs, which could drive another leg of revenue growth long-term. I dig into all of that in this video. *Stock prices used were mid-day prices on June 10, 2026. The video was published on June 10 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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