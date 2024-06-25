|
25.06.2024 10:40:00
3 Massive Risks to Nvidia Shareholders
On Monday of this week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) retreated hard off its recent highs, after it was disclosed that CEO Jensen Huang sold $95 million worth of stock, or 720,000 shares, in just one week between June 13 and June 21. The sales were part of a trading plan in which Huang plans to sell up to 6 million shares of stock.Reason to worry? Not necessarily. After all, even 6 million shares is a very small proportion of Huang's holdings, which amount to a whopping 866.7 million shares between personal accounts, partnerships, and trusts.Still, with Nvidia skyrocketing 140% this year to briefly become the most valuable company in the world (rare for a semiconductor stock), and its valuation stretched accordingly, there are three big risks of which Nvidia shareholders need to be aware.
