3 Med-Tech Stocks With Incredible Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare is a great sector in any economy. People always need healthcare, so it's a great place to be in any recession. And you can still find wonderful growth opportunities. We have three med-tech stocks that have gotten super cheap, with really big upsides.Let's take a look at why these Motley Fool contributors like iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC), SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE), and Owlet (NYSE: OWLT).Patrick Bafuma (iRhythm): Maker of a wearable, single-use heart monitor dubbed Zio, iRhythm helps detect abnormal heart patterns such as atrial fibrillation. This condition, commonly referred to as A-fib, is associated with a fivefold increase in the risk of stroke. iRhythm believes that because its device increases early detection -- and thereby earlier treatment -- patients will subsequently experience lower rates of stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, and hospitalizations.Continue reading