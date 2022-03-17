|
17.03.2022 13:05:00
3 Medical Stocks That Could Double Your Returns in the Long Run
A market mantra is that past returns are no guarantee of future success. However, the longer your view of a stock, the less that is true. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all would have doubled your money, or more, if you had invested in them five years ago, based on their total returns. Looking at each stock individually, all three are still good investments.Medical stocks in general are resilient during recessions and periods of inflation because our population is aging, creating an increased need for medical services. That means higher occupancy rates in hospitals, increased reliance on pharmaceuticals, and a greater likelihood that people will use telehealth services.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!