3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

With last year's direct listing of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Facebook's name change to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the metaverse took a few more steps into the limelight. The growing trend is emerging as a real investment opportunity that every investor needs to pay attention to.The metaverse is viewed as the next step of the internet, or Web 3.0. Where Web 2.0 saw the rise of mobile computing and social media platforms, Web 3.0 will see the emergence of virtual experiences, such as virtual sporting events, meeting rooms, and other immersive experiences where people communicate, play, and work. Many industries could benefit from this new technology.Image source: Getty Images.