3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds.That global metaverse market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% between 2022 and 2030, according to Report Ocean. However, there's a lot of hype and noise in this booming market, and it can be tough for investors to separate the losers from the potential winners.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading