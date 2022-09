3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse has drawn the attention of users and investors alike, and for good reason. Fortune Business Insights forecasts a compound annual growth rate for the metaverse at 48% through 2029.Moreover, companies involved in areas as diverse as semiconductors, software, and social media will play a role in this virtual world. Metaverse stocks Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stand out for offering both potential and financial safety amid an uncertain market.Continue reading